China watchdog casts its gaze on Didi, sending stock tumbling days after IPO

A major regulatory body in China said Friday it was investigating domestic ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, just two days after its blockbuster public debut on the U.S. stock market.

The Cyberspace Administration of China, an internet watchdog group, said it would review Didi’s cybersecurity risks in the interest of safeguarding national data security. It did not say how long the review would last, and Didi will not be able to register any new users throughout the course of it.

Didi’s stock, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange, tumbled more than 8% midday Friday following the news.

Didi’s IPO was one of the biggest and most-hyped of the year, debuting Wednesday at a valuation of nearly $70 billion. However, its success was tempered by concerns that it could face a crackdown from Chinese regulators, who have begun to target domestic internet titans in the past year. In April, Didi was among nearly three dozen tech companies hauled in by the government to reaffirm anti-monopoly rules and pledge to “put the nation first.”