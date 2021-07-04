How to watch the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks 2021 display live on NBC without cable

New Yorkers are pretty used to fireworks this time of year, but that’s not stopping Macy’s from trying to one-up the many amateur displays around the city with its annual fireworks showcase on the East River.

For fireworks lovers who can’t get enough, the show makes for the perfect summertime rooftop viewing. And if you can’t see the display in person, you can stream it live from your computer, phone, or TV courtesy of NBC, the event’s long-time broadcasting partner.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will air live on NBC on Sunday, July 4, beginning at 8 p.m. This year’s performers include the Jonas Brothers, Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic, Reba McEntire, and others. For cord-cutters without cable, we’ve rounded up some easy ways to stream the event below.

Free ways to watch

Locast : This nonprofit streaming service lets you watch broadcast networks for free. It is now in 35 markets. Find Locast here.

: This nonprofit streaming service lets you watch broadcast networks for free. It is now in 35 markets. Find Locast here. Over-the-air antenna: NBC is available over the air for free if you have an antenna. (Worth considering!) Streaming services that offer NBC Live feeds of NBC are offered as part of a bundle with the following subscription-based streaming services.