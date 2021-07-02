What is Baby Doge? What to know about the ‘son of dogecoin’ cryptocurrency

Yesterday Elon Musk did his thing and tweeted yet another tweet about cryptocurrencies, which you can see below.

Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

Baby Doge — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2021

The tweet helped to send the Baby Doge cryptocurrency up 5%. But you could be forgiven for never having heard of Baby Doge before. So just what is this new cryptocurrency? Here’s what you need to know.