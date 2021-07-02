Gettr app: How Team Trump’s Twitter alternative is performing so far

There’s a new social media app in town—and it’s created and run by Jason Miller, Donald Trump’s former chief spokesperson and senior adviser. Called Gettr , the platform doesn’t officially launch until July 4 but has been in beta testing for the last day.

Gettr is available on Android, iOS, and the web and has a very Twitter-like look. As Politico reports, Gettr’s mission statement says its goal is “fighting cancel culture, promoting common sense, defending free speech, challenging social media monopolies, and creating a true marketplace of ideas.”

So just how many users does Gettr have right now: not a lot, according to data provided by app analytics firm Sensor Tower. The platform released its Android and iOS apps on June 14 and since then there have only been 9,000 downloads in total across both platforms.

But as Sensor Tower points out, this low number of downloads could be because the platform is still in beta and won’t officially launch until July 4.