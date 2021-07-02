advertisement
  6:13 am

Gettr app: How Team Trump’s Twitter alternative is performing so far

The new app was launched by a former member of Donald Trump’s team, but there’s no word on if the former president will actually use the platform.

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read
There’s a new social media app in town—and it’s created and run by Jason Miller, Donald Trump’s former chief spokesperson and senior adviser. Called Gettr, the platform doesn’t officially launch until July 4 but has been in beta testing for the last day.

Gettr is available on Android, iOS, and the web and has a very Twitter-like look. As Politico reports, Gettr’s mission statement says its goal is “fighting cancel culture, promoting common sense, defending free speech, challenging social media monopolies, and creating a true marketplace of ideas.”

So just how many users does Gettr have right now: not a lot, according to data provided by app analytics firm Sensor Tower. The platform released its Android and iOS apps on June 14 and since then there have only been 9,000 downloads in total across both platforms.

But as Sensor Tower points out, this low number of downloads could be because the platform is still in beta and won’t officially launch until July 4.

As for whether former President Trump will be joining Gettr himself, a person involved with the new platform told Politico: “The former president is going to make his own decision, it’s certainly there and ready for him should he make the decision—we would welcome that. There is an account reserved for him and waiting for him but that’s a decision for him to make.”

About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

