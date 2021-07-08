How this hunger-fighting app is expanding its services via digital transformation

This year marked the fifth installment of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards , which have spent the last half decade honoring companies and nonprofits for their innovative projects that are transforming the world.

We’re always happy to see honorees use the awards to help them expand their missions, and this year, through a unique partnership, we went a step further, offering one World Changing Ideas project an opportunity to tap into the digital transformation expertise of global services firm Genpact to create even more impact.

Not Impossible Labs incubated Bento, a 2021 World Changing honoree in the food category. Originally called Hunger: Not Impossible, Bento is designed to fight hunger by connecting food-insecure people with donated restaurant meals. Bento was spun up during the pandemic as a way to address the twin problems of hunger and the cratering restaurant business. People in need had to just send a text that said “hungry” to Bento, which would then connect them to a restaurant nearby. Bento would order a meal at the restaurant using money from donations. The hungry person had to simply walk in and pick it up. By giving hungry people easily accessible options, and offering them in a stigma-free process (the orders appear like any other pickup order), Bento helped ease the process of getting food to the food insecure, especially at times when food banks weren’t open, were overwhelmed, or otherwise hard to reach.

Initially, Bento was jerry-rigged, using a Google Voice number and an individual person making restaurant orders using gift cards, because all the small bills were triggering credit card-fraud alerts. But as the pandemic wore on, the system grew more streamlined and Not Impossible Labs worked to create publicity around the effort to draw in more donations for meals, partnering with athletes like soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, and the NBA’s Klay Thompson.