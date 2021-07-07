How mobile edge computing is transforming the way we live, work, and play

5G and edge computing have come together to unleash a new wave of innovation that could impact nearly every aspect of our lives. 5G represents a generational leap in cellular technology in terms of speed, latency, and throughput. This potential to transport huge volumes of data from billions of connected devices is expected to accelerate adoption of connected and smart devices across all industries. When 5G is paired with edge computing—moving cloud computing resources closer to where data is actually generated—the resulting applications can transform products and experiences in ways that, before, were beyond our reach.

Imagine being able to use high-definition, real-time-updated, 3D maps that render realistic city views to help you navigate to your destination and having critical road and safety information overlaid on those real-world views that appear on your car’s windshield with augmented reality (AR).

In this new world of 5G and edge computing, driving could be less stressful with “see through” capabilities that allow your vehicle to understand what is happening on the road ahead, even if your view is blocked by trucks or trees. Vehicles should be able to take preventive or evasive actions, autonomously, to avoid vulnerable road users, like pedestrians or cyclists. Localized traffic analysis can be performed to provide vehicles with improved routing that avoids slowdowns and traffic jams.

5G and edge computing can also bring more excitement to entertainment with new immersive experiences for live events. For example, sports fans will be able to view the current play from multiple angles in 4K, switching between real-time views as the plays are happening. They should also be able to look up instant statistics, historical averages, and even get an instant probability of the outcome of the next play. Venues will have real-time mapping of wait times for food or for using the nearest facilities.