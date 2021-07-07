Just had an interview? Here’s the right way to follow up after

advertisement advertisement

Imagine you just crushed a job interview for a position you’re really excited about. You made a connection with the interviewer, and didn’t get tripped up by their tricky questions. Congratulations! But now what? Should you just wait to hear from them? Not so fast.

advertisement

advertisement

After your interview, the best way to leave a lasting is just by saying thank you. It’s a simple thing to do, but it’s one that many candidates skip, or get wrong. Taking the initiative to show the interviewer your gratitude can set you apart. Here’s what you need to do: Pick a format Lots of people swear by the power of a physical card mailed to the interviewer. But what if it takes too long to get there? Does an email feel more modern? If you’re not sure which route to go, why not send both? Emails are quick, easy, and effective—especially with so many people still working remotely. If you want to go above and beyond with your gratitude, send a physical thank you to the office. This shows dedication and consideration. Since the postal system is a tad bit slower than the internet, make sure to send the email first.

advertisement