Unvaccinated communities could see a spike in COVID cases this fall

Unvaccinated communities could see a spike in COVID-19 cases this fall as the delta variant makes its way through the U.S. Already, areas with lower percentages of vaccinated people are starting to see a rise in cases. Many Americans are asking themselves whether they should put their masks back on. (The answer is potentially yes.)

Dr. Charity Dean, CEO of the Public Health Company, which offers a public health data platform for disease prevention, and former assistant director of the California Department of Public Health, says the delta variant is on a fast track to becoming the predominant strain in the U.S., like it is in the U.K. “Undervaccinated regions in the U.S. are very likely going to be hit with case surges in the coming weeks,” she says. “The good news: Because there are relatively high vaccination rates in older age groups, the hospitalizations/deaths will not be as great as previous surges.” The variant is as much as 60% more transmissible than the initial form of COVID-19 and is believed to have an increased risk of hospitalization for those infected with it. “That applies exclusively to people who are unvaccinated,” says Dr. Vivek Cherian, an internal medicine physician affiliated with the University of Maryland Medical System. So far, vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca have proven to still be fairly effective against the delta variant. This week, Moderna released lab results that show its vaccine appeared to produce enough neutralizing antibodies to fight the delta variant. Even if a fully vaccinated person were to get infected with the delta variant, the chance of severe infection or hospitalization is extremely low. The real risk is for those who have not been vaccinated, including children.

