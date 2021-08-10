This disability activist is pushing Starbucks, Gucci, and others to see the beauty of accessibility

Getting people to embrace the buzzword accessibility is easy. Actually making real-world products and spaces more inclusive is hard.

That’s where Sinéad Burke comes in. Last October, the Dublin-based disability activist started the consultancy Tilting the Lens, which works with companies including Pinterest, Netflix, and Starbucks to make virtual and physical spaces more accessible to everyone. Until April, Burke also served as editor-at-large of the new website JuniperUnltd, which sells accessible fashion and publishes content about inclusive finance, travel, and more. (She also found time to publish a children’s book last year called Break the Mould: How to Take Your Place in the World, to encourage young people who feel different or excluded that “the world would be less without us.”)

For Burke, accessibility is more than just a box to be checked. It’s an opportunity to design things that are fundamentally beautiful—not despite their accessibility but because of it.

Though your work touches a lot of industries these days, you made your name as an advocate for accessible fashion. Why is fashion so important to you?