Interview questions you must ask to spot red flags (or reveal a great potential employer)

You couldn’t ask for a better time to move to a new job, especially if you’ve been considering a life-changing decision. People’s experience with pandemic stress and job burnout sparked a reevaluation of life’s priorities. As a result, more people than ever are considering changing jobs.

Other factors make it an ideal job transition time, too. There’s a workforce shortage that’s generating high demand for employees. The U.S. Department of Labor reported a record 9.3 million job openings in June 2021. The rate of private-sector employees voluntarily quitting their jobs also hit a record 2.8% in Q2. In addition, remote work has created new work opportunities no longer limited by physical distance.

While 2021 is shaping up to be the year of the job seeker, changing jobs isn’t without risks. There’s the uncertainty about whether you will find a new role challenging or fulfilling. You may be concerned about job security or unplanned reductions in your hours and wages. As you navigate the current job market, there are some steps you can take and signs to watch for that will help you land in the right spot.

Questions that uncover the good, the great, and the red flags

The concepts of where, when, and how we work have changed dramatically. Leading employers are rethinking ways to prevent employee burnout. They’re responding with a more human-centric approach. Prioritizing employee well-being and cultivating healthier work environments in which employees feel connected has become a top priority.