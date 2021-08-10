How online checkout startup Fast is reinventing online shopping

Three decades into the history of the internet, and consumers still forget their passwords when checking out online, causing 60% of us to give up and abandon our carts. Domm Holland, founder and CEO of Fast, has figured out a way to fix this.

His platform, which launched in 2020, lets users buy items anywhere on the internet with one click—no login required. “Amazon, Shopify, Apple Pay, and PayPal offer one-click checkout, but they’re closed ecosystems,” Holland says. “With Fast, we’re available on any device and with any product.”

Online stores can install Fast in less than an hour, placing buttons next to each product so that customers who have signed up and stored their credit card details with Fast can click to purchase immediately. Fast has attracted a handful of early adopters, including Saddleback Leather and Ski Haus; fueled by a $102 million Series B funding round led by Stripe in January 2021, the company is now pitching larger retailers to come on board. By the end of this year, Fast will be able to embed checkout within everything from email to blogs—and let content producers create shoppable stories.

