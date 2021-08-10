How Ebro Darden put his stamp on Black music—and Apple Music

When Apple Music named Ebro Darden as its first head of hip-hop and R&B in 2019, Darden, who’s also the cohost of Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, one of the highest-rated hip-hop and R&B morning radio shows in the United States, saw it as more than just an opportunity to go global. It was a chance, he says, to expand his mission “to platform the other genres where Black artists don’t get to shine.”

Last year he commissioned Black artists across genres from country to gospel to create original music for an Apple Music compilation celebrating Juneteenth. He’s also been able to amplify international Black artists who don’t yet have a strong presence stateside. Last year, Darden toured South Africa with a camera crew to spotlight Sjava and Shane Eagle, among others, for a special episode of his show Rap Life that was featured across Apple Music’s platforms and YouTube. And in June 2020, Darden chose Nigerian rapper Rema for Apple Music’s monthly rising artist showcase Up Next. By showcasing African music worldwide, Darden has helped Apple Music expand on the continent: The service launched in 25 African countries last year, and global plays of African music genres increased more than 230% compared to 2019.

Fast Company: You work hard to surface lesser-known artists for the U.S. market. How do you see this effort as affecting the industry as a whole?

Ebro Darden: For me, it’s about us being able to see us, hear our music, celebrate our music. Black music is our natural resource. Nobody can make our music like us. Nobody sounds like us. And nobody’s had our experience. We’ve got to see ourselves globally and understand how much value we have.