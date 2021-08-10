Why designer Jonathan Anderson is going to keep delighting you with DIY surprises

Designer Jonathan Anderson didn’t let the closed catwalks of the past year deter him from making a statement with his namesake label, JW Anderson . To debut his spring 2021 women’s wear collection, for example, he enchanted fans by creating paper dolls wearing all 37 looks, which could be held up next to a variety of poster backgrounds, letting people create their very own dioramas. “I wanted to make something tactile that could involve the viewer and make them feel part of the collection,” Anderson says.

He had embraced a similar crafty ethos a few months earlier, when a ’70s-inspired patchwork cardigan he designed for the JW Anderson spring/summer menswear collection went viral on TikTok (accumulating more than 330,000 views) after it was worn by singer-songwriter Harry Styles. Although the sweater retails for $1,560, Anderson provided the knit pattern and detailed instructions free online so that fans could make it at home. Even as runways return to normal, Anderson is committed to carrying the DIY spirit of the pandemic forward. “I love the idea of the romance of clothing,” he says, “but you have to work with what you have.”

