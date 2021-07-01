Even the IRS knows the ‘Where’s My Refund’ tool sucks

The National Taxpayer Advocate, which is the branch of the Internal Revenue Service that audits the rest of the department to confirm fair treatment of citizen taxpayers, this week released its yearly review of the latest tax season .

And 2021, it acknowledged, was “the quintessential definition of a perfect storm.” Between the global pandemic, a rush of current and past tax returns filed in order to claim stimulus checks, the addressing of 170 million checks in three distinct batches, policy edits around new jobless benefits, and staff members juggling phone calls and childcare from home, the IRS was woefully swamped in every respect.

But for struggling Americans, it was hard to feel too sorry for the tax collector. The report cited “a historically high volume of unanswered telephone calls” and “historically low level of service” as tens of millions of 2019 and 2020 returns clogged the pipelines, with refunds stuck in limbo. And in a year when Americans were more cash-strapped than ever, they had no good way to check when those refunds were coming.

Are we forgetting about the IRS’s dedicated “Where’s My Refund” online status tracker? No, we’re not. It just doesn’t tell you where your refund is. Even the IRS seems to know it’s useless: “Unfortunately, many taxpayers checking the tool could not secure specific information as to when they would receive their refund and just as importantly, what is causing the delay,” the report read. “TAS has recommended that the IRS should strive to improve its Where’s My Refund tool.”