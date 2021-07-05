Business as usual: 5 things we’ve learned while reopening in Israel

advertisement advertisement

March 2020 marked the beginning of an unprecedented time—life as we knew it was put on pause indefinitely. It has been an especially turbulent period for business owners around the world, including here in Israel. Varying degrees of restrictions, from outright government-mandated shutdowns to operating at partial capacity, left many of us wondering when we’d have the opportunity to experience life with any degree of normalcy. We held off visiting our parents or vulnerable family members for fear that we might unknowingly pass on the virus that has claimed the lives of nearly 4 million people worldwide. We worried about spreading the virus to those around us, going outside just to buy groceries or maybe take a walk around the neighborhood. Otherwise, most of us spent our time working from home, further blurring the line between our personal and work lives.

In Israel, things are finally turning a corner. Thanks to a vaccination rate that exceeds half of the country’s population, we are reopening at last. Café patios are teaming with people, fitness enthusiasts are back at the gym, and bars and restaurants are filled to capacity every evening. Despite the craziness and unpredictability of the last year, things actually feel normal. Having said that, the return to “business as usual” has brought some glaring issues to my attention. As the CEO of a startup whose software is tailored to gig economy workers, I’ve watched many changes happen in our industry since Israel reopened. While normality attempts a comeback around the world, here are some ideas to keep in mind while reopening your business, no matter where you are: Get your tech ready Though guidelines and regulations vary depending on your location, Israeli business owners found themselves needing extra time to reopen because they didn’t have the proper technology in place. Hospitality businesses such as event spaces, caterers, restaurants, bars, and even gyms were often unable to reopen immediately because they didn’t have the proper tech to scan Israel’s Green Passports, a proof of vaccination required by Israeli law to enter certain businesses.

Israeli businesses have also seen other tech upgrades across several industries. For example, since closing down, restaurants and bars have embraced and implemented new and improved inventory management systems and even customer relationship management systems. Now more than ever, business owners are learning that providing optimal customer experiences while making sure every dollar is well spent is of key importance. This way, business owners decrease losses in the event of an unforeseen lockdown. Since employees in the hospitality realm and many other businesses here don’t have the option of working from home, it’s essential that business owners stay ahead of the curve on tech so they can reopen as soon as the law permits while optimizing their operations. Reassemble your core team We’ve all been out of business for a while. Economic circumstances forced business owners everywhere into a tight spot; many had to furlough or let go of their most valued employees. Many of these furloughed employees have since moved on to pursue other opportunities.

Reopening in Israel was like going from zero to 100 for business owners, meaning we often had to start from scratch with employees and operations as a whole. So where do we go from here? If there’s anything I’ve learned from the Israeli market, it’s that you need to get your core team together as soon as possible and get your behind-the-scenes operations in action well before reopening. Find out who you can bring back and who you need to replace. How many waiters and hosts do you have ready to go if you reopened your restaurant tomorrow? Do you have extra cleaning staff in place to meet the rigorous standards? Do you have reliable (and vaccinated) bartenders at your disposal? These are the questions we must ask ourselves if we want to reopen as soon as legally possible. It requires a team effort to cover all these bases in such a short period of time. Organize supplier contracts in advance No matter where you are in the world, mutually beneficial contracts are an essential part of every healthy business relationship. Whether we learned this the hard way during the first, second, or third reopening in Israel, the importance of organizing sensible contracts with suppliers well in advance can’t be overstated. Due to lower demand over the past year and concerns over receiving payments on time, suppliers in Israel have generally charged higher prices. Be sure your contracts cover in great detail:

What will the supplier provide? When and how do you expect to receive the goods? What cancellation policy can you reasonably agree upon? This is especially important with such a volatile market. As I mentioned earlier, operations in Israel have gone from zero to 100, not only for reopening businesses, but for suppliers as well. Going from a low volume of orders to a fully functioning economy overnight meant less supply and more demand, which increased prices for businesses. With this in mind, it’s all the more urgent to sort out contracts early. Find the best staffing agencies in your area In Israel, it has been difficult for business owners to find reliable employees due to generous COVID-19-related unemployment benefits lasting through June. This has disincentivized potential employees from looking for new work right away. As such, our job market has witnessed a massive surge in the use of staffing and temp agencies to fill open positions. We can and should expect a similar trend everywhere. Considering that the temporary help services industry accounts for 70% of employment services in the United States, it’s safe to assume that as more businesses reopen, staffing agencies will have plenty of viable candidates to fill positions. Reach out to your local staffing agencies to find which one best suits your needs. Stay up-to-date with regulations Make sure that you, your managers, and your teams are aware of and meet all current health regulations and requirements for your area. Employees in Israel must be vaccinated. Members of the public who wish to enter a wedding venue, restaurant, concert hall, or movie theater, for instance, must present either a Green Passport or a negative COVID-19 test from the last 48 hours. Following health and safety protocols for your employees and customers should be a top priority for business owners, since it carries major legal, ethical, and moral concerns.

