Six well-designed fans that will cool your home cool and keep it stylish

It’s hot. Sometimes it’s A/C hot, sometimes it’s open windows hot. But then there are the times when the heat is stuck somewhere in between. If you are a temperamental temperature queen like me, you want the optimal indoor comfort at all times. That’s where a good fan comes into play: moving stagnant heat out, bringing (moderately) cool air in. Overall, generating cross breeze and flow that brings a room back down to a more comfortable degrees.

As we discovered when we reviewed the stylish Windmill A/C, climate control appliances can be more than just hideous seasonal necessities that obstruct our room’s feng shui. Here are six fans that 1: work well, 2: are actually stylish.

Vornado Energy Smart Large Floor Fan

Vornado was the fan brand that dominated my childhood home—and those fans, they’re still spinning. I still have two Vornado fans in my home today: a retro-style desk fan that keeps my laptop cool and provides white noise; and a larger fan that sometimes whirls so fast I expect it to grow wings and fly away. The Energy Smart circulator uses the same engineering—moving air up to 100 feet by creating a vortex that blows its cooling powers to all corners of your room—while promising to stay energy efficient.

Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan

This is not a traditional fan. I repeat, this is not a traditional fan. If you want a fan that’s going to chill an entire area, this is not it. However, if you want a fan that’s going to efficiently move air, cool things down, and leave you with a fresher, cleaner-feeling atmosphere Dyson’s Purifier Cool can do that. The unit moves air—pulling it through a HEPA filter to remove pollutants and other particles—and quietly oscillates 350 degrees while blowing out a purified breeze.