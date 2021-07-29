8 home decor upgrades that are easy and affordable

advertisement advertisement

I love the blank slate of a new apartment, but as a renter there are two major rules when redecorating. First: The changes have to be temporary. (I want my security deposit back.) Second: They have to be relatively inexpensive. (There’s a reason I want that security deposit back.)

Luckily, there are several cool companies creating home design upgrades that deliver on both of those points in creative ways. Whether you’re an owner or renter looking to change up a space on a budget, here are some ways to make your interior feel more exciting, useful, and appealing. Backdrop

Boutique paint company Backdrop (which was acquired by wallpaper titans F. Schumacher & Co. earlier this year) offers a well-curated collection of on-trend and classically modern colors for $59 a can. Rather than selling mini paint samples, the brand will send you a 12-by-12-inch stick-on swatch that reflects the color once dry for $3. And there are only five shades of white—because why on earth would you need more? (Sorry, design friends.) Backdrop Paint - From $59 Spoonflower

Pattern and print makers marketplace Spoonflower sells peel-and-stick and prepasted removable wallpaper as a temporary wall covering solution. Both are designed to be easily removed—the difference is really in the texture (peel-and-stick wallpaper is woven while prepasted is smooth) and application—and are easy solutions for an accent wall or blank hallway.

