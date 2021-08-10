Burger King’s juicy new logo is a big success. Here’s why it works

Having it your way got a little better this year, thanks to Lisa Smith, executive creative director at the agency Jones Knowles Ritchie. Smith, who previously oversaw the rebranding of major consumer goods companies including Chobani, led the effort behind Burger King’s recent makeover, its first in 20 years.

“The biggest challenge for legacy brands is to get simple, like a lot of the DTC brands, but stay with your personality,” says Smith. For Burger King, that meant bringing back an old “iconic” logo, she explains, which shows the brand name sandwiched horizontally between the two halves of the bun, and then adding custom type that looks “more juicy and rounded.” Smith’s team also created custom illustrations and what she describes as “bigger, bolder, prouder” photography of menu items. The colors (in shades of brown, cream, orange, and red), combined with that bulbous, squishy typeface, feel retro but stand out in the context of current fast-food and fast-casual brands—and translate well within today’s digital spaces.

The rebrand, which received 1.1 billion impressions in the first five days, secured a Cannes Golden Lion and six Design and Art Direction (D&AD) Awards.

