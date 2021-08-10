Meet one of the writers behind Netflix’s LGBTQ+ social storytelling

Evan Ross Katz has transformed his love of what he dubs “gay shit and internet culture” from an avocation—he’s the host of a celebrity interview podcast called Shut Up Evan—to a gig with Netflix, highlighting LGBTQ+ issues in its content. Since early 2020, he’s been a writer for Netflix’s @Most, a set of digital handles that promote the streaming giant’s catalog of LGBTQ+ programming. There, Katz entertains fans across YouTube, Instagram (where he personally has more than 133,000 followers), and Twitter (where @Most has more than 71,000 followers) with jokes, memes, and videos. He also provides a space for real conversation and reflection. A May 2020 post for the Mindy Kaling show Never Have I Ever, for example, shared a scene where a gay character comes out to her mother. “It’s the example of a complex and nuanced storyline, [one] that the 15-year-old me did not have,” he says. The post garnered several thousand likes and retweets. Katz, who also has a forthcoming book on the history and impact of Buffy the Vampire Slayer slated to be published in March 2022, has now expanded from the second screen to the primary one: He worked on the team that created Most Favorites, a curated selection of LGBTQ+-focused titles on the platform.