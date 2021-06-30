Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturns Bill Cosby’s conviction for molestation

The decision, first reported by the Associated Press, was rendered on the basis that an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented Cosby, now 83, from being charged in the case.

According to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, the prosecutor who arrested Cosby was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to try Cosby. Overturning the guilty verdict and blocking any further prosecution “is the only remedy that comports with society’s reasonable expectations of its elected prosecutors and our criminal justice system,” it said in a statement.

A separate concern voiced by justices was whether Cosby’s trial had included inadmissible testimony, as five other accusers testified about similar experiences with Cosby in the 1980s. Although the argument was made that the testimony spoke to Cosby’s pattern of behavior, a law on prior bad acts argues that testimony about wrongdoings that were not proven, or that are blocked from prosecution by the statute of limitations, cannot be used.