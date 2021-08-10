Buildings produce 50% of the U.K.’s greenhouse gas emissions; these architects are changing that

Joe Giddings and six other architects— alarmed by the fact that buildings produce 50% of the U.K.’s greenhouse gas emissions—created the London-based Architects Climate Action Network in 2019. Within months, thousands of other designers had signed on. In February, ACAN released a report that for the first time revealed the full environmental footprint of the U.K. building industry—from raw materials and construction to demolition—and proposed seven policy recommendations to reduce the damage. The U.K. Parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee launched an inquiry shortly after the campaign’s launch. “The policies that we’re recommending can easily be adapted to another place,” says Giddings, who serves as the network’s campaigns coordinator. He adds that ACAN now has 10 international chapters and affiliates, “so we can really start to collaborate across borders.”