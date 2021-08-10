advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:00 am

Buildings produce 50% of the U.K.’s greenhouse gas emissions; these architects are changing that

Joe Giddings and six other architects created the Architects Climate Action Network to tackle the growing problem of building emissions.

Buildings produce 50% of the U.K.’s greenhouse gas emissions; these architects are changing that
By Nate Berg1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Joe Giddings and six other architects— alarmed by the fact that buildings produce 50% of the U.K.’s greenhouse gas emissions—created the London-based Architects Climate Action Network in 2019. Within months, thousands of other designers had signed on. In February, ACAN released a report that for the first time revealed the full environmental footprint of the U.K. building industry—from raw materials and construction to demolition—and proposed seven policy recommendations to reduce the damage. The U.K. Parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee launched an inquiry shortly after the campaign’s launch. “The policies that we’re recommending can easily be adapted to another place,” says Giddings, who serves as the network’s campaigns coordinator. He adds that ACAN now has 10 international chapters and affiliates, “so we can really start to collaborate across borders.”

advertisement

Read more about Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business 2021

advertisement

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life