Robinhood might owe you money: Trading platform to pay $70 million for regulatory failings

On Wednesday, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ordered the company to pay $70 million to settle an investigation that alleged a series of failings, spanning service outages to offering false information to customers. The penalty is the largest ever issued by the group, and includes a $57 million fine and $12.6 million in restitution to those who experienced “significant harm.”

Robinhood enjoyed massive growth in the past year, welcoming millions of new customers as it surfed a wave of social media popularity amid the meme-stock investing fad (see: GameStop, AMC). However, according to FINRA, the firm violated its supervisory duties to those customers by purveying misleading information about options like margin buying, and approving thousands of users for risky bets that they would not typically be cleared for. The platform also suffered multiple outages during the early days of the pandemic in March 2020, a high-stakes time when millions were locked out of trading amid the fastest-moving market in recent history.

The failings proved especially damaging as many first-time traders joined Robinhood last year. It faced criticism after a high-profile tragedy in June 2020, when a 20-year-old customer new to the platform committed suicide after receiving a notice that his account had a negative balance of $720,000. According to the settlement document, the trader believed he had turned off the option that would have allowed him to rack up such a debt. His notice, however, was incorrect; his balance was actually negative $365,530, or half of what Robinhood’s systems displayed.