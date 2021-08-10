How Snapchat created a hit shoppable show with the Art of the Drop

When Snap head of content Sean Mills set out to create a shop­pable show for Snapchat, he wanted it to look nothing like QVC. Art of the Drop, which debuted in November, is a highly concentrated four­-minute show that ex­plores the intersection of design, celebrity, and commerce, made in collaboration with mobile video shopping platform Ntwrk. Each episode features a celebrity collabora­tor talking about the design of a limited­ release item exclusive to the show. The first episode (of 10 so far) included a $250 plati­num money counter from celebrity jeweler Ben Baller that sold out within 24 hours; in fact, each item featured during the show’s first five episodes sold out. Millions have tuned in so far to watch (the company re­ported 500 million active monthly users in May). “Commerce is one of those layers to make [Snapchat] more interactive. You’re leaned in, whether you buy the product or not,” says Mills, who has announced that he’s leaving Snap at the end of September.