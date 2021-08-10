advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:00 am

How Snapchat created a hit shoppable show with the Art of the Drop

Snap head of content Sean Mills came up with a format that moves product, but doesn’t look anything like QVC.

How Snapchat created a hit shoppable show with the Art of the Drop
[Photo: Courtesy of Snap]
By Zlati Meyer1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

When Snap head of content Sean Mills set out to create a shop­pable show for Snapchat, he wanted it to look nothing like QVC. Art of the Drop, which debuted in November, is a highly concentrated four­-minute show that ex­plores the intersection of design, celebrity, and commerce, made in collaboration with mobile video shopping platform Ntwrk. Each episode features a celebrity collabora­tor talking about the design of a limited­ release item exclusive to the show. The first episode (of 10 so far) included a $250 plati­num money counter from celebrity jeweler Ben Baller that sold out within 24 hours; in fact, each item featured during the show’s first five episodes sold out. Millions have tuned in so far to watch (the company re­ported 500 million active monthly users in May). “Commerce is one of those layers to make [Snapchat] more interactive. You’re leaned in, whether you buy the product or not,” says Mills, who has announced that he’s leaving Snap at the end of September.

advertisement

Read more about Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business 2021

advertisement

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life