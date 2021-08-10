The future of Microsoft’s HoloLens project? More equitable meetings, for starters

Grace Hwang leads a cross-disciplinary team at Microsoft that explores what the future of 5-year-old HoloLens mixed-reality project looks like—a glowing, secondary world of holographic objects and people that can appear in an ordinary home or office. This year, the company debuted its Mesh platform—a virtual conference room where people can meet not just via HoloLens but also through an Android tablet, iPhone, or Oculus VR headset. Current customers include Accenture and Ray and Mark Dalio’s non-profit, OceanX.

Fast Company: Right now, Microsoft describes Mesh as a conference table. But is that just a stopgap for something bigger in the future?

Grace Hwang: Right now, it’s about bringing people quite literally to the table. The hope is that then you can imagine different interactions. Maybe it’s about creating that one-to-one intimate conversation with a therapist, and you have to be able to see high-resolution expressions. Or maybe you’re in group counseling, and you have to be able to feel and hear everybody’s voices. Small nuances are really important in those human interactions. We want to get back to those real human cues. It’s so much more subtle than, “here’s the presentation I’m showing!” Whoever wins in this space will be the ones who are able to capture more of the humanness in the technology.

Research shows that offices create all sorts of problems, especially for women and people of color. Is this something you are thinking about with Mesh?