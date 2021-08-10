Fancy a pilsner in a paper bottle? This packaging startup is making it a reality

This summer, in Hungary, Coca-Cola is testing a new kind of container for its dairy-free smoothie drink Adez: a paper bottle. It was made by the two-year-old Danish startup Paboco (aka Paper Bottle Company) and overseen by head of product development Tim Silbermann, who is on a mission to eliminate plastic packaging.

Silbermann and his team experimented with fiber and barrier technologies and water-based inks to create a molded-paper bottle that’s flexible enough to be used with a wide range of materials—and that can hold up against water vapor and internal pressure from carbonation. While the current Paboco bottle has a plastic cap and a thin plastic barrier between the paper and the product inside, Silbermann says future iterations will have even less plastic. “We’re doing a step-by-step approach to be faster to the market and to learn on the way,” he says.

Paboco has also partnered with Absolut and Carlsberg, which will both test fiber bottles for drinks by the end of 2021, and L’Oréal, which will release cosmetic products in paper packaging under its La Roche-Posay and Kiehl’s brands later this year.

