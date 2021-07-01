How social media data secretly reveals your personality to hiring managers

Talent, the attribution someone makes about our ability to excel in a socially valued task or job, has been a sought-after commodity for centuries. A documented history of formal talent assessments dates back to the Han dynasty in China (202 BC – 220 AD). In modern times, talent has occupied a central place in corporate strategies, courtesy of McKinsey’s famous “war for talent” notion, which postulated that the main competitive advantage of organizations would fundamentally rest on their ability to find, grow, and retain talented people.

A lot has happened in the world since then: e.g., the dot-com boom, 9/11, the global financial crisis, the meteoric rise of Big Tech, and of course the current global pandemic. Yet a constant feature throughout this time has been organizations lamenting their inability to find the right talent, and, on the other side of the problem, too many talented people complaining about meaningless or uninspiring jobs.

It seems that, with the exception of professional sports, the talent market is far from efficient, highlighting a pathological mismatch between supply and demand of talent. The equivalent in the realm of relationships would be the majority of people being either single or unfulfilled by their romantic partners – which is not too far from reality.

Inefficient markets are always ripe for disruptions, and innovation with impact always bridges the gap between supply and demand. In order to achieve this, it may be necessary to redefine, or even reimagine talent. Surprisingly, our notions of talent have not evolved to keep up with the times. When university credentials have become disconnected from job-relevant knowledge, hard skills quickly become outdated, and what we know is less important than what we can learn, organizations are often left looking for talent in all the wrong places. This also harms their desire to create a diverse and inclusive workforce. When your main talent currency is still the resume, and the value of a resume depends on outdated talent currencies like college qualifications or past experience, it is hard to avoid hiring the same type of people over and over again, optimizing for “culture fit” rather than diversity.