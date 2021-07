How social media data secretly reveals your personality to hiring managers

advertisement advertisement

Talent, the attribution someone makes about our ability to excel in a socially valued task or job, has been a sought-after commodity for centuries. A documented history of formal talent assessments dates back to the Han dynasty in China (202 BC – 220 AD). In modern times, talent has occupied a central place in corporate strategies, courtesy of McKinsey’s famous “war for talent” notion, which postulated that the main competitive advantage of organizations would fundamentally rest on their ability to find, grow, and retain talented people.

However, it could be addressed. All it would take is to adequately brief candidates, invite them to engage in an informed and transparent transaction where they decide to opt-in. That would allow algorithms to translate their data into a talent bitcoin, and they are free to decide whether to keep this information private and trade it as a currency with potential employers and recruiters. This might increase the motivation to fake it and manage impressions on social media, but it’s not as if people are currently being themselves online. We already self-edit to curate our digital reputation in order to please or impress others. Besides, our social data has already been commoditized to show us more relevant ads that make us want to buy things we didn’t need. Surely a meaningful job would be at least as useful? Perhaps more importantly, it would be useful to acknowledge that unethical uses of social media for talent are quite common today, without any intervention of AI. The first is that hiring managers and recruiters are already looking at these data, as they will often Google a candidate to inspect not just the skills and work experience they report on LinkedIn, but also the pictures they share on Instagram, the groups they like on Facebook, and the things they say on Twitter.

