See the staggering toll of America’s mental health crisis

Fewer than half of people with mental illness received any treatment in 2019, according to research by the Rand Corp. This was before the global pandemic and the mental health impacts and provider shortages that came with it.

Rand recently released designs by its inaugural artist-in-residence, Giorgia Lupi, depicting data from its report focused on transforming mental health in America. In Lupi’s “Imaging Mental Health in America,” colorful strands connect across a brain-like image to depict the challenges and barriers to care that those with mental illness face. They branch out from the same origin and at times intermingle on a black background.

As the visualization shows, there is no single reason Americans don’t get treatment for mental health issues. Factors include race, homelessness, and lack of access to care. And they all connect in Lupi’s diagram to create a portrait of our failure to provide sufficient help to those in need.

Lupi says she and her team chose to focus on mental health because the pandemic highlighted the astronomical scale of America’s mental health crisis. “All of us who are not in complete denial of what happens in life have probably been very affected by this year,” Lupi says. “All of our plans fell apart and our vision for the future fell apart and we had to just stop.” Though she is familiar with mental health issues, she says some of the stats Rand exposed her to were surprising: “46.6 million Americans suffer from mental illness—that’s nearly 20% of the population,” she says, focusing on a 2017 statistic she illustrated.