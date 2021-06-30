LegalZoom IPO: legal document firm begins trading under ‘LZ’ on the Nasdaq today

Another day, another IPO. This time around it’s LegalZoom , the tech platform that allows people to easily create legal documents online. Though its initial public offering of stock is today, LegalZoom actually began operating just over 20 years ago, in March 2001.

And this isn’t the first time that LegalZoom has held an IPO. The company originally filed for an initial public offering back in 2012, before delaying that a few years, and then finally canceling it. But today’s IPO is set to go full steam ahead. Here are the relevant details: