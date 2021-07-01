What I learned in Cambodia: 5 ways to thrive during the next heat wave, heat dome, or hot spell

Around the time that “heat dome” entered the national lexicon 48 hours ago, I took my children to a Portland, Oregon, pool while excitedly explaining that “right now is the hottest it has ever been here. Ever.” It was 115ºF. No, I did not contextualize this with paleoclimatology, because the kids were nonplussed, having recently survived extended power outages , extensive forest fire smoke, and a pandemic. They are children of the apocalypse.

It’s time to learn how to thrive in this new normal. As a former resident of Cambodia, I have some observations on how locals in hot environments successfully flourish without feeling nearly as nauseous as Pacific Northwesterners did this week.

Slow Down

You need to mellow into the heat, relaxing your body and personality. This will slow you down. Way down. Barreling your body through errands and appointments like an American is asking for trouble. Try cutting your speed by half or two-thirds. You know you’re approaching the right pace when you’re hydrated and not sweating outside, which was the case when I took a leisurely walk Saturday night in 91ºF heat. Think of it as moving with the heat rather than fighting through it.

Pay attention to night temperatures

If you don’t have central air, overnight outdoor temperatures—not daytime temperatures—determine whether you need to evacuate. If nighttime air cools to at least 75ºF, your daytime strategy becomes maintaining coolish indoor air for eight daytime hours, which is doable by holding the cool air inside with closed windows and doors, running a couple good window-unit air conditioners, and maybe hanging strategically positioned mylar over windows to reflect the sun. (Hang it on the exterior of the window with paint tape; burning hot window glass doesn’t help your cause.)