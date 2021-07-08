Lioness cofounders are aiming to close the orgasm gap

It was in 2014 that Anna Lee found out the industry testing standard for vibrators was the tip of your nose.

As a mechanical engineer, Lee was curious about form factor efficacy when the founder of a sex toy company told her that vibrators were often tested on your nose, “because that’s what a clitoris felt like.” The discovery led her to Liz Klinger and James Wang, her now co-founder of Lioness, makers of a smart vibrator with strategically placed sensors to track your orgasm and arousal patterns.

Lioness launched their hero product in 2017 following a $1.5 million raise. Their first generation vibrator emerged on the market with the promise to collect biometric data for users to analyze and monitor their sexual experiences. The latest iteration, the $229 Lioness Vibrator 2.0, arrived in 2020, with AI-assisted guidance built on data from more than 30,000 reported orgasms. Also, it now comes in purple.

The Lioness is one of many “femtech” start-ups aiming to close the orgasm gap — a National Survey of Sexual Health and Behavior study finding that states that 95% of heterosexual men reported to always orgasm during sex, compared to 65% of heterosexual women. Women-led innovations in the sex toy space — a la Lora DiCarlo’s Osé and Dame’s Eva — have offered more aesthetically pleasing and strategic offerings; while companies like Maude, which recently closed a $5.8 million Series A, present themselves as lifestyle wellness brands, aiming to destigmatize conversations around pleasure.