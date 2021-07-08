Lioness cofounders are aiming to close the orgasm gap

It was in 2014 that Anna Lee found out the industry testing standard for vibrators was the tip of your nose.
As a mechanical engineer, Lee was curious about form factor efficacy when the founder of a sex toy company told her that vibrators were often tested on your nose, “because that’s what a clitoris felt like.” The discovery led her to Liz Klinger and James Wang, her now co-founder of Lioness, makers of a smart vibrator with strategically placed sensors to track your orgasm and arousal patterns.
Lioness launched their hero product in 2017 following a $1.5 million raise. Their first generation vibrator emerged on the market with the promise to collect biometric data for users to analyze and monitor their sexual experiences. The latest iteration, the $229 Lioness Vibrator 2.0, arrived in 2020, with AI-assisted guidance built on data from more than 30,000 reported orgasms. Also, it now comes in purple.
The Lioness is one of many “femtech” start-ups aiming to close the orgasm gap — a National Survey of Sexual Health and Behavior study finding that states that 95% of heterosexual men reported to always orgasm during sex, compared to 65% of heterosexual women. Women-led innovations in the sex toy space — a la Lora DiCarlo’s Osé and Dame’s Eva — have offered more aesthetically pleasing and strategic offerings; while companies like Maude, which recently closed a $5.8 million Series A, present themselves as lifestyle wellness brands, aiming to destigmatize conversations around pleasure.
Lioness lives somewhere between the two, with a product that both speaks to their customers and opens the door to more discussions around what a “sexual norms” look like.
“That’s the question we get the most: ‘Is this normal?’ ‘Am I normal?'” explained Lee. “That’s the constant thing because no one knows what a baseline looks like or what an orgasm is supposed to feel like — with our data, we want to show that there’s no normal, and no right or wrong way of what pleasure should feel like.”
Lioness’s app tracks environmental changes — everything from caffeine or THC consumption to sleep quality to solo or partnered play — and uses Bluetooth 5 to sync a users session a la a fitness tracker or watch their orgasm chart in real time. (Data is anonymized and only synchs with user consent from each individual session.) The hope is users feel more empowered to have more open conversations about their sexual wellness and wants with the help of quantitative feedback.
Version 2.0 also opened the opportunity for users to volunteer their data to the Lionness Sex Research Platform, which collects orgasm feedback to be used by researchers. The company released their first report with the Center For Genital Health And Education in January, measuring masturbation frequency during the pandemic.
“We’re working with projects to look at how pleasure and health intertwine. It’s a field that’s understudied and underfunded,” explained Klinger. “And we have a tool that can share bedroom data, real world data, not made in a lab.”
