The best cool clothes for hot summer workouts

There are few things in the world that can tempt me to workout in a heat wave. I’m already a hesitant participant — I need to have my yoga mat pre-unfurled on the floor, completely obtrusive to my direct path to the sofa, in order to get in a daily stretch. But when temperatures spike over 80 degrees, I’d sooner lift ice buckets at my desk than head out for a jog.
That said sportswear companies are clever and know aversion can arrive in the form sticky, sweaty summers. From innovations in fabric tech to breezy, featherweight design, these are the clothes I would wear to workout when it’s hot, hot hot. If I have to.
Lululemon Cool Racerback Tank Top
I love Lululemon’s Align leggings made with the Cool Nulu fabric. They have the same nearly naked stretch that makes those a cult favorite, with the added breathability. This tank follows in suit — with a no-tug shape and buttery feel that won’t ride up when you break a sweat.
Lululemon Hotty Hot Low Rise Short
The Hotty Hot Short is the adult answer to my beloved Soffe shorts of yore. But unlike those thick poly-cotton blends that were sometimes unbreathable, Lululemon’s short shorts are made with their sweat-wicking Swift fabric with mesh panels for even more movement.
Arctic Cool built a fan following among runners for their HydroFreeze X fabric tech — a cooling stretch fabric powered by your own sweat. The Vortex Vent V-Neck adds another level with micro-ventilated panels to help keep air flowing in and heat out.
Sweaty Betty Longlong Sports Bra
One more layer can feel like extra punishment in this heat so I tend to gravitate toward compression crop tops for summer workouts. Sweaty Betty’s Stamina Longlong Sports Bra gives medium support in a seamless sweat-wicking fabric designed to reduce chafing. Extra perforation below the bust may also be the key to keeping under-boob sweat at bay.
Summersalt Convertible Split Back Tank $50 10%
Summersalt’s Convertible Split Back Tank is ideal for creating the shape you want for different exercises. It’s also ideal for throwing on and leaving it untied, when it’s so hot you don’t want anything touching your body at all.
I live in bike shorts during the summer and these cute ones from Summersalt feature recycled polyester and sweat-wicking CoolCore fibers. Plus, UPF50+ because heat isn’t the only thing wreaking havoc on your body in the summer.
Naomi Osaka x Nike Court Njc Crop Top
Is there anything cooler than this bright orange crop top by tennis mega star Naomi Osaka for Nike? Honestly, no.
If you want a sports bra with more support, Knix’s Catalyst Sports Bra is made for high impact — strategically ventilated, versatile (hello, adjustable straps!), and designed to fit up to a G-cup.
The Hudson shorts are my go-to for all-day wear. They’re made from quick-dry polyester with an extra wide, stretchy waistband that will. not. budget. Plus, I love their flattering dolphin hemline and zipper pockets.
My boyfriend swears by the brand Ten Thousand — but especially their Distance Tank, an unbelievably lightweight workout top designed in collaboration with top competitive and endurance athletes. Bonded seams make chafing a thing of the past and just enough stretch and slip for even the worst days of summer.
Naturally Ministry of Supply has a well-designed, science-forward pair of shorts for your gym bag. The Newton Active shorts feature S.Cafe Silver threading, an eco-conscious, odor-controlling material made from coffee grounds. Also, pockets.
I have been told this is *the* shirt. Similar to the Arctic Cool V-neck, the SAXX T-shirt features a fabric called DropTemp, using a unique weave to quickly wick sweat, for even, fast drying in any condition.
“Cozy” is the kiss of death in the dead of summer, but Vuori knows how to keep things light and super, super soft.
Rhone’s lightweight, ultra breathable tank does just what its name implies. The Swift tank is designed to move with you, combat odor, and keep you cool and dry. Plus, it also comes in short-sleeve.
