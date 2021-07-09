The best cool clothes for hot summer workouts

advertisement advertisement

There are few things in the world that can tempt me to work out in a heat wave. I’m already a hesitant participant—I need to have my yoga mat pre-unfurled on the floor, completely obtrusive to my direct path to the sofa, in order to get in a daily stretch. But when temperatures spike over 80 degrees, I’d sooner lift ice buckets at my desk than head out for a jog.

That said, sportswear companies are clever and know aversion can arrive in the form of sticky, sweaty summers. From innovations in fabric tech to breezy, featherweight design, these are the clothes I would wear to work out when it’s hot, hot, hot. If I have to. Lululemon Cool Racerback Tank Top I love Lululemon’s Align leggings made with the Cool Nulu fabric. They have the same nearly naked stretch that makes those a cult favorite, with added breathability. This tank follows suit—with a no-tug shape and buttery feel that won’t ride up when you break a sweat.

Arctic Cool built a fan following among runners for its HydroFreeze X fabric tech—a cooling stretch fabric powered by your own sweat. The Vortex Vent V-Neck adds another level with micro-ventilated panels to help keep air flowing in and heat out. Arctic Cool Vortex Vent Cooling V-Neck - $44.99 Sweaty Betty Longline Sports Bra One more layer can feel like extra punishment in this heat, so I tend to gravitate toward compression crop tops for summer workouts. Sweaty Betty’s Stamina Longline Sports Bra gives medium support in a seamless sweat-wicking fabric designed to reduce chafing. Extra perforation below the bust may also be the key to keeping under-boob sweat at bay.

I live in bike shorts during the summer, and these cute ones from Summersalt feature recycled polyester and sweat-wicking CoolCore fibers. Plus, UPF50+ because heat isn’t the only thing wreaking havoc on your body in the summer. Summersalt Do-It-All Biker Shorts - $55 Naomi Osaka x Nike Court Njc Crop Top Is there anything cooler than this bright-orange crop top by tennis megastar Naomi Osaka for Nike? Honestly, no.

Naomi Osaka Nike Court Njc Crop Top - $65 Knix Catalyst Sports Bra If you want a sports bra with more support, Knix’s Catalyst Sports Bra is made for high impact—strategically ventilated, versatile (hello, adjustable straps!), and designed to fit up to a G cup.

My boyfriend swears by the brand Ten Thousand—but especially its Distance Tank, an unbelievably lightweight workout garment designed in collaboration with top competitive and endurance athletes. Bonded seams make chafing a thing of the past, and there’s just enough stretch for even the worst days of summer. Ten Thousand Distance Tank - $54 MoS Newton Active Shorts Naturally Ministry of Supply has a well-designed, science-forward pair of shorts for your gym bag. The Newton Active shorts feature S.Café Silver threading, an eco-conscious, odor-controlling material made from coffee grounds. Also, pockets.

“Cozy” is the kiss of death in the dead of summer, but Vuori knows how to keep things light and super, super soft. Vuori Elevation Bra - $58 Rhone Swift Tank

