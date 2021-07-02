The best 4th of July sales of 2021

advertisement advertisement

Take a break from the barbecue, pull up a chair post-fireworks, and snag a limited-time-only deal with one of the Fourth of July’s best sales. From deep discounts on home goods and luxury beauty to extra cuts on clearance items, here are our top picks to score big this Independence Day.

Design Within Reach’s stylish outdoor furniture and accessories are 15% off as part of the company’s Independence Sale. Find patio and dining furnishings, gardening accessories, and other design-centered eccentricities (and necessities) at discounted prices through July 5. Design Within Reach Sale - 15% off through July 5 Levi’s Fill your entire closet with denim—and other heritage-inspired goods—from Levi’s with its end-of-season clearance event. Get an extra 40% off and free shipping when you use code EXTRA40 through July 4.

Levi's Sale - Use code EXTRA40 at checkout Sephora Sephora will take 50% off a curated “must-have” selection of its bestselling beauty goods through July 5. Products from Kate Somerville, Lancôme, It Cosmetics, Fenty, and more will be in the mix, so act fast!

Bed Bath & Beyond will have free same-day delivery for orders over $39 through July 5. So you can snag discounts of up to 30% on Wamsutta down comforters and 20% on beach towels—and get them by tonight. Bed Bath & Beyond Sale - Through July 5 Goldbelly Food marketplace Goldbelly—a Recommender fave—is offering new customers $15 off their first order of $50-plus with code GETINMYBELLY. The site has curated a special Fourth of July-themed collection for the grill—think Shake ShackBurgers and Nathan’s Famous foot-long dogs—but if you need a minute to make up your mind, that offer stands until December 31.

Sur La Table is celebrating the Fourth with an extremely motivating extra 20% off clearance sale across categories through July 5. Time to snag that Instant Pot Duo Nova at a major discount. Sur La Table Sale - Extra 20% off clearance Misen

