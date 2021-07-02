The best 4th of July sales of 2021

Take a break from the barbecue, pull up a chair post-fireworks, and snag a limited-time-only deal with one of the Fourth of July’s best sales. From deep discounts on home goods and luxury beauty to extra cuts on clearance items, here are our top picks to score big this Independence Day.
The upstart bedding company—makers of our favorite eco-conscious, marshmallow puff of a comforter—is offering $50 off on orders of more than $300 through July 5. Just use code SALEAWAY at checkout.
Design Within Reach’s stylish outdoor furniture and accessories are 15% off as part of the company’s Independence Sale. Find patio and dining furnishings, gardening accessories, and other design-centered eccentricities (and necessities) at discounted prices through July 5.
Fill your entire closet with denim—and other heritage-inspired goods—from Levi’s with its end-of-season clearance event. Get an extra 40% off and free shipping when you use code EXTRA40 through July 4.
Sephora will take 50% off a curated “must-have” selection of its bestselling beauty goods through July 5. Products from Kate Somerville, Lancôme, It Cosmetics, Fenty, and more will be in the mix, so act fast!
Get your hike on with Backcountry’s bounty of gear on sale through July 5. Some of the retailer’s best-loved products—including tents, backpack coolers, and mountain bikes—are up to 50% off for a limited time only.
Bed Bath & Beyond will have free same-day delivery for orders over $39 through July 5. So you can snag discounts of up to 30% on Wamsutta down comforters and 20% on beach towels—and get them by tonight.
Food marketplace Goldbelly—a Recommender fave—is offering new customers $15 off their first order of $50-plus with code GETINMYBELLY. The site has curated a special Fourth of July-themed collection for the grill—think Shake ShackBurgers and Nathan’s Famous foot-long dogs—but if you need a minute to make up your mind, that offer stands until December 31.
Wayfair, naturally, is having another big clearance event: This time it’s offering up to 60% off furniture and furnishings through July 5. Find up to 50% off outdoor furniture, and up to 55% off major appliances. Bedroom furniture starts at $125.
Sur La Table is celebrating the Fourth with an extremely motivating extra 20% off clearance sale across categories through July 5. Time to snag that Instant Pot Duo Nova at a major discount.
Pro-grade (and practical!) cookware and kitchen tools from Misen will be 20% off across the board through July 4. Use code JULY21 at checkout.
