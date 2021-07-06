3 ways college students are developing new skills while working remotely

advertisement advertisement

Young adults are entering a workforce where skill gaps are present and widening. As a result, young adults must be self-motivated and committed to lifelong learning. Arguably, working is the best way for young adults to acquire new skills, but it’s not the only one. Young adults have unique preferences for how they want to learn.

Recently, 45 young adults enrolled at Rutgers University—where I am an assistant professor—participated in an online discussion about the approaches they’re using this summer to build transferable skills. The conversation began by asking them to identify the skills they need to be successful in their careers. Overwhelmingly, 80% of the participants identified communication as the top skill they need in the workplace. The other frequently mentioned skills included time management, multi-tasking, technical acumen, and collaborating with others. According to research by NACE, several skills identified by young adults are aligned with the soft skills most desired by employers. The most intriguing part of the discussion was when young adults explained how they learn career-related skills. Notably, their interest in personal development became salient during the pandemic—when many were without jobs this time last summer. Therefore, while some have landed summer internships and part-time jobs, they walk a fine line. They do not want to rely on building skills exclusively through their jobs (or college courses). Instead, they’ve identified at least three other ways to learn:

Learning from others

Video content

Volunteering (to a slightly lesser extent) Learning from others Overwhelming, young adults identified learning from others as the best way to build skills. Almost half of the discussion group participants gave examples of how learning from others helped them build communication, decision-making, and time management skills. Examples of specific techniques young adults use to learn from others included: Attending (virtual) networking events

Conducting informational interviews

Participating in formal mentorship programs

Participating in virtual workshops (i.e., LinkedIn tailors advertisements to them) Video content

While young adults prefer to learn from others during in-person or virtual interactions, they are also avid viewers of online content. Previous articles have been written about the meaningfulness of video content for young adults, even describing it as a “de-stressing mechanism.” While online video content is ubiquitous, young adults have figured out how to navigate popular tools such as YouTube, TedTalks, LinkedIn Learning, edX, and Coursera. Further, while most young adults have a preferred way of learning, almost all of them use a versatile approach to skill development. As an example, one young adult describes her approach to learning Excel: “One of the skillsets that I have actively been working to improve upon is Excel. The first thing that I did was ask a friend who is extremely proficient (in Excel) to show me a few main pointers. Next, I watched many hours of videos on YouTube on excel and found that to be very helpful. I have also attended multiple online excel workshops. ” Volunteering

Although fewer young adults identified volunteering as a pathway for learning new skills, for those that do participate, it’s a formidable experience. Volunteering was associated with improving their ability to exercise influence, solve problems, and empathize with others. Also, volunteering has a positive effect on people’s mental health. Further, those young adults that volunteer often develop several skills simultaneously. Here’s how one young adult described his experience with volunteering: “I used to volunteer at the hospital’s information desk, which gave me the knowledge of how to navigate a hospital database system. Also, it was a social benefit in a way because people needed to be directed to the areas of the hospital they needed to go to, which required me to be clear and direct.” How managers can respond

Today’s managers are faced with a difficult job. According to research, more than 64% of executives believe their organizations have skill gaps. As a result, managers will be held accountable for upskilling their employees—including young adults transitioning into the workplace. There are at least three ways that managers can support the skill development of young adults:

