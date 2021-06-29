lkea faces backlash for Pride-themed love seat that reads “nobody believes you”

In 1994, Ikea made one of the first mainstream TV commercials featuring a gay couple , if not the first. Now, 27 years later, the brand is definitely the first to create a line of 10 sofas with designs inspired by various LGBTQ+ flags.

why is the bisexual couch being dragged to hell by the groping hands of the damned pic.twitter.com/I88CbTORZr

One of the sofas is drawing enthusiastic, if not entirely positive , reactions online, and was even trending on Twitter Tuesday . The sofa, based on the bisexual flag, is covered in hands and arm prints, and has cushions that read, “When you change Or to And, nobody believes you.” Here’s what some people on Twitter had to say about it:

Finally someone said it: bisexuality is when the Hands Monster is about to briefly appear, leaving no trace behind when he leaves, so when you try to describe him to someone, “nobody believes you” pic.twitter.com/BqWG1891SP — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) June 29, 2021

Ikea Canada says the design, by Charlotte Carbone, is inspired by a poem written by Brian Lanigan when he was 15-years-old, about his experience being bisexual. (Lanigan has since taken to Twitter to explain his poem.) “We wanted to do something that highlighted the diversity within the 2SLGBTQ+ community because there are so many identities that aren’t given as much space or attention during Pride, especially during COVID-19,” says Ikea Canada marketing manager Claudia Mayne in an email.

The love seat is part of a broader campaign created with Canadian ad agency Rethink, illustrator and muralist Madison Van Rijn, and fashion designers Charlotte Carbone, Ali Haider, and Bianca Daniela Nachtman. Each love seat in the campaign is designed to represent specific sexual identities, such as asexual, bisexual, lesbian, non-binary, pansexual, and transgender. For each design, the brand made spots featuring people talking about themselves, their story, and their identity.