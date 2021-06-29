Here are the real differences between New York and Los Angeles, according to millions of tweets

It’s a tale as old as time: a famous rivalry between two reigning culture capitals built on opposite coasts of the continental United States. It’s the East vs. the West—the Atlantic vs. Pacific. The Yankees vs. the Dodgers. Biggie vs. Tupac.

You get the idea. We’re talking about New York and Los Angeles, the largest and second-largest cities in America. For decades, the two meccas of civilization have duked it out for world leadership in sports, music, movies, and real estate. Their public clashes could make you believe they’re two feuding leagues of nations, populated by warring species ready to die on the hill over which is worse—the subway or the freeway.

But how different are they really . . . when you check their tweets? A recent study trawled the Twitter posts of the 12 million Americans who call these cities home, collecting data from the boroughs of New York and the sprawl of Los Angeles County over the month of October 2016. The research, published in the Journal of Computational Social Science, used artificial intelligence to parse social media for differences and similarities, by considering both hashtags and the overall vibe of a post. (According to a report on the findings, AI systems were able to group posts like “On the beach, thinking about my life” with “Surfing, sunbathing and mindfulness” as similar, despite having zero words in common.)

Here’s what they found: