Facebook is now the fifth U.S. tech giant worth over $1 trillion

Facebook has become the fifth U.S. company to have a market cap of more than $1 trillion dollars, reports CNBC. Yesterday the company’s shares closed at $355.64 each, giving Facebook a market capitalization of $1.008 trillion.

The reason Facebook passed that trillion-dollar threshold? As Axios noted, shares popped over 4% yesterday after a federal judge dismissed the FTC’s antitrust complaint against Facebook, saying the body needed to still show how Facebook has a monopoly in “personal social networking services.”

Keep in mind that Facebook is just barely over the $1 trillion mark, so if FB shares fall even a little bit today, that company could lose its T-club membership. And speaking of memberships, for those who want to keep track, here are all the U.S. companies that are now worth over $1 trillion at the time of this writing: