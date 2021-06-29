advertisement
  8:06 am

Facebook is now the fifth U.S. tech giant worth over $1 trillion

Facebook joins Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google in the T-club.

[Source Photo: Wikipedia and rawpixel]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read
Facebook has become the fifth U.S. company to have a market cap of more than $1 trillion dollars, reports CNBC. Yesterday the company’s shares closed at $355.64 each, giving Facebook a market capitalization of $1.008 trillion.

The reason Facebook passed that trillion-dollar threshold? As Axios noted, shares popped over 4% yesterday after a federal judge dismissed the FTC’s antitrust complaint against Facebook, saying the body needed to still show how Facebook has a monopoly in “personal social networking services.”

Keep in mind that Facebook is just barely over the $1 trillion mark, so if FB shares fall even a little bit today, that company could lose its T-club membership. And speaking of memberships, for those who want to keep track, here are all the U.S. companies that are now worth over $1 trillion at the time of this writing:

  • Apple: $2.249 trillion
  • Microsoft: $2.024 trillion
  • Amazon: $1.737 trillion
  • Google: $1.669 trillion
  • Facebook: $1.008 trillion
About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

