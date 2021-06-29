Didi IPO: the ‘Uber of China’ goes public on the NYSE this week

The Chinese ride-hailing behemoth Didi Global will make its IPO debut on the New York Stock Exchange this week. On Wednesday, June 30, Didi will begin trading on the NYSE under the stock ticker symbol DIDI (of course). According to Barron’s, Didi is expected to potentially be one of the biggest IPOs of the year. Here are all the details:
- How can I buy Didi? The stock will begin trading on June 30 on the NYSE. To buy shares, just do so via your broker as you would any other stock.
- What are Didi shares priced at? Didi is offering 288 million shares with a starting IPO price of $13 to $14 each.
- How much is Didi worth? Right now Didi is estimated to be worth about $56 billion. If its IPO meets its share price estimate, that would put Didi north of a $60 billion valuation.
- UBER stock is only up about 25% since its IPO. Will DIDI fare better? That’s an impossible question to answer. A 25% return in a few years is nothing to sneeze at, but compared to some other tech stocks’ returns, it’s not much.
- Is Didi bigger than Uber? No. Uber operates in around 10,000 cities across 70 countries. Didi operates in around 4,000 cities in 16 countries. Didi’s biggest market is China and surrounding Asian nations.