Snapchat down: App keeps crashing for many users after an iOS update

If you’re really dying to post that selfie or scroll through stories on Snapchat, you may be out of luck for now. Service on the app is spotty at best as the struggle to resolve an outage that took hold on Monday continues. Since 6 a.m. ET, DownDetector has logged thousands of outage reports from Snapchat users over the course of the day.

And as complaints poured in on Twitter, the company’s reply at 9:17 a.m. ET was to “Hang tight, we are looking into it and working on a fix!”

According to AppleInsider, the app’s latest iOS update version 11.34.0.35 on June 28, which was supposed to have “bug fixes,” may be to blame. The report noted:

“While it is unknown exactly when the patch will be available in the App Store, given it has to pass through the App Store review process to do so, it is likely that the major app may be fast-tracked through the review itself. If so, the updated version could arrive fairly soon.”

For now, those face filters will just have to wait.