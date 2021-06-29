Kim Kardashian West to give Team USA its own loungewear and undergarments

The reality star and entrepreneur, who launched the shapewear brand SKIMS in 2019, is creating a limited-edition collection of sleepwear, underwear, and loungewear for each of the 626 U.S. female athletes going to the Games this year. The pieces encapsulate SKIMS’ aesthetic, which consists of tight-fitting basics like tank bras, socks, and boxer-like undies, made from soft, breathable fabrics. “The assortment was designed to provide athletes what they need for cooling down, recovering, and getting the best rest possible during their time in Tokyo,” a SKIMS spokesperson wrote in an email to Fast Company.

West launched SKIMS in 2019 with her business partner Jens Grede. It was initially focused on shapewear designed to enhance a woman’s curves. But over the past two years, the brand has expanded to create underwear and other basics like slip dresses and pajamas made from stretchy fabrics. The brand is characterized by its monochromatic designs in neutral colors, and is aesthetically similar to the fashion label Yeezy, created by Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West’s former husband.

Partnering with Team USA is a big step for SKIMS, which will be able to get more visibility within the athletic community and broader public. It’s effectively a licensing deal that will allow SKIMS to emblazon the Team USA and Olympic logos, along with the American flag, on their garments. While not specifically designed for athletes, SKIMS makes the case that its focus on creating comfortable, supportive garments geared toward sleeping and relaxing will serve Team USA well. “Team USA approached SKIMS to design this special collection of sleepwear and loungewear,” said the SKIMS spokesperson. “The collection includes form-fitting leggings, boxers, and lounge tops along with a classic pajama set and robe.” The general public will be able to purchase pieces from the collection on the SKIMS website, starting July 12.