What is a heat dome? Why the Pacific Northwest is seeing all-time high temps

The Pacific Northwest is going to continue to be boiling over the next few days with cities in the region seeing all-time record highs, reports CBS News. On Saturday, Portland, Oregon reached 112ºF while Seattle easily broke 100ºF and Redding, California hit 113º F.

Temperatures are expected to continue to stay in record-high zones for Monday and Tuesday as well, with experts calling the heatwave a once-in-a-millennium event. But just what is causing these record highs? A phenomenon known as a heat dome.

According to National Geographic, a heat dome is an area of high pressure over a region that has bubbled up from the normal pattern of the jet stream. The heat dome wraps upwards from the jet stream, curves around an area, and then wraps back down, rejoining the stream – and thus giving it an omega (Ω) shape. The high pressure essentially puts a lid on the omega, creating a dome that keeps everything in the affected area boiling hot.