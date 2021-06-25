Four factors that drive success

Naturally, each of us possesses a particular set of desires, goals, and motivations that guide us as we pursue unique paths toward success. In my experience, no matter the field or occupation you choose, there are several common factors that drive success. I have distilled these factors into four essential concepts: tribe, health, intuition, and network.

By definition, a tribe is a distinctive or close-knit group. These are “your people.” Having and knowing my tribe (those who support and encourage me) has been a key factor in enabling me to grow and achieve success. Your tribe is your family and represents those closest to you. Indeed, it has been said that an individual is the average of the five people with whom he or she spends the most time. With that in mind, you should make a concerted effort to invest considerable time and energy in developing and enhancing your tribe of support, growth, and success. By carefully considering the time and energy that I have allocated toward such resources, I have been able to establish a core group of wonderful people who continue to help me on my path toward achieving my goals. Indeed, my tribe has pushed me to grow and has provided a much-needed safety net at times.

As well as interacting with my tribe, I have found that health has played a significant role in my road to success. Investing in my physical, mental, and spiritual health has helped me to focus on personal and work-related well-being. By simply investing in a fitness program and gym membership or partaking in activities such as running or yoga, you can enhance both mental and physical fitness. An improved state of health can permeate all of your activities including work, play, and even downtime. I have come to realize that being healthy leads to feeling healthy, and that can help maintain a positive mindset that translates into both happiness and productivity.

Intuition is yet another important factor that drives success, and it is something that I have relied upon time and time again in both social and business situations. Trusting your gut and knowing if a friend or person is truly invested, genuinely caring, and/or focused on the right intentions can help you make reasonable and appropriate decisions and realize success in business ventures as well as personal relationships. As an exercise in understanding the impact of intuition, I encourage you to think back on occasions in which you either ignored or discounted your intuition. How did those situations work out?