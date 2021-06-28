This free tool estimates a small business’s carbon footprint in just 60 seconds

For a small business—say, a design firm with 10 or 20 employees—it can be hard to calculate the company’s carbon footprint. There’s no sustainability department. There probably isn’t a budget for a sustainability consultant. And the process can seem long, complex, and expensive. But a new website helps small office-based businesses and retail stores get a quick rough estimate of their emissions, free of charge.

“They can get their number in a minute,” says Alex Lassiter, CEO of Green Places, the startup that built the tool. Lassiter, a serial entrepreneur who has run other small businesses, saw from his own experience that there was a need for a simpler way to calculate emissions data.

The tool asks a few simple questions, including the location and type of business, the size of the office or store, the company’s transportation, and the number of employees. Then it uses detailed data from the University of California Berkeley’s CoolClimate Project to estimate emissions.

After a company calculates its carbon footprint, it can choose to buy carefully vetted carbon offsets, such as supporting forest restoration. By design, the startup is only targeting companies that already have a fairly minimal footprint. “I think one objection to offsets is that offsets are a way to sort of cover up bad behavior,” Lassiter says. “We very specifically don’t go after businesses that have heavy assets…most of the businesses we talk to are not big polluters.” (Climate Neutral, a nonprofit with a more detailed estimation tool, works with manufacturers that do have more complex footprints.)