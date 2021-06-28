See how hospitals inflate bills and shake down patients for millions

A third of working Americans have medical debt. And about half of that group has defaulted on medical loans. Even for the insured, deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses are going up—while hospitals are inflating bills in a price war with insurance companies. And when people can’t pay, many hospitals sue or send bills to debt collectors.

It’s the terrible reality of America’s healthcare, and a new series of data visualizations by Axios, spotted by FlowingData, takes you right inside of it. Built from an analysis of the top 100 hospitals in the United States by Johns Hopkins University, Axios’s charts let you easily sort through the data by tapping on a few tabs to spot some of the worst predatory billing behaviors. “We wanted to make this data feel personal and understandable,” Michelle McGhee, a visual journalist at Axios, wrote in an email to Fast Company.

It’s a sobering visualization to explore, but also very worthwhile to reference if your hospital is on the list.

Here’s how it works: Each hospital appears as a circle. The circles are yellow for privately owned hospitals, blue for nonprofit hospitals, and green for government hospitals. The larger the circle, the more revenue the hospital makes.