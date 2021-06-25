How to help victims of the Florida building collapse: 5 things you can do for Surfside

Yesterday a large portion of a 12-story Surfside condo near Miami collapsed for as of yet unconfirmed reasons. One person is confirmed to have died, with 10 reported to be injured and 102 other residents accounted for, according to The Washington Post. However, 99 residents are still unaccounted for and officials say they expect the death toll to rise.
The collapse of the condo, called Champlain Towers South, is front-page news around the nation, with many wondering how they can help the victims. Below we’ve rounded up multiple options for those who want to help, including donating money or items to those affected by the collapse.
- GoFundMe Campaigns: GoFundMe has set up a verified fundraisers page for the Surfside condo collapse. Currently, the page features three campaigns, but GoFundMe may add more as time goes on.
- SupportSurfside: The Miami Heat basketball team and other local foundations have established SupportSurfside.org, a hardship fund for those affected by the collapse. The site allows you to donate via PayPal whether that’s a one-time donation or a recurring monthly donation.
- Greater Miami Jewish Federation: The Greater Miami Jewish Federation has launched an emergency assistance fund to help victims of the disaster. Donations to the fund will be used to provide victims financial assistance, chaplaincy support, and crisis counseling.
- Operation Helping Hands: The organization is accepting donations on behalf of the victims to help them through the crisis. You can donate via PayPal, electronic check, or credit card. They also accept BitPay payments.
- The Shul: The Jewish community center has launched the Miami Tragedy Central Emergency Fund and is accepting monetary donations as well as donations of items that those who were affected by the collapse are in need of. Items the Shul is seeking include sweatshirts, pillows, blankets, phone chargers, and snacks.