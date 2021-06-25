Take Your Dog To Work Day 2021: 5 reasons to get a pet, even if you work from home

Like most holidays, this tradition feels different in pandemic times. Last year, as COVID-19 marched across the globe, practically every dog in America took part in the festivities because office buildings were shuttered nationwide—work was home, and home was work.

But let’s not forget, our fluffy BFFs were among the world’s creatures for which the pandemic was a lovely respite. No more days spent sitting at the front door, waiting eagerly for moms and dads to reappear. They were there all the time!

This year finds households split into camps as the country nears a crossroads in the fight against the coronavirus. While some may still be working from home (your dogs salute you!), others are getting called back to their cubicles and bullpens. Whether in the lobby or in the living room, we hope you get to celebrate today with your furry quarantine bestie.