Take Your Dog to Work Day 2021: 5 reasons to get a pet, even if you work from home

It’s national take your dog to work day!
Like most holidays, this tradition feels different during the pandemic era. In 2020, as the coronavirus marched across the globe, practically every dog in America was part of the festivities because office buildings were shuttered en masse—work was home, and home was work.
But our fluffy BFFs were among the world’s creatures for which the pandemic was a lovely respite. No more days spent sitting at the front door, waiting eagerly for moms and dads to reappear. They were there all the time!
This year finds households split into camps as the country nears a crossroads in the fight against COVID-19. While some are still working remotely (your dogs salute you!), others are getting called back to their cubicles and bullpens. Whether in the lobby or the living room, we hope you get to celebrate today with your furry quarantine bestie.
Oh, and for those of you who don’t have a dog, here are five reasons you should get one!
- Dogs help people exercise. Long walks in nature are good for you! A 2019 study from the U.K. found dog owners are nearly four times more likely to reach daily physical activity guidelines.
- Dogs encourage cardiovascular health. A review of studies published between 1950 and 2019 suggested that dog owners had lower blood pressure levels and better responses to stress, which is a major driver of cardiovascular disease. Dog owners also had a lessened risk of death, especially among those with a history of heart attacks.
- Dogs also encourage other kinds of health. The benefits are wide-ranging, including decreased cholesterol and triglycerides, lower risk of depression and PTSD, and improved cognitive function in patients with mental illness.
- Dogs banish loneliness. This one was thrown to the fore by the pandemic. A 2019 study from Australia found that dogs decreased loneliness by 40%, and a national survey by the Human Animal Bond Research Institute showed 85% of participants believe interaction with pets can mitigate social isolation.
- Dogs are just adorable. Cases in point:
